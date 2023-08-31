CB Financial Services (CBFV) Price Target Increased by 8.70% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.70% from the prior estimate of 23.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.44% from the latest reported closing price of 21.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBFV is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 1,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 311K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 0.39% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 215K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 166K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 111K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 89K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 61.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 138.15% over the last quarter.

CB Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates 15 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, six offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur and Wetzel Counties in West Virginia, and one office in Belmont County in Ohio. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary. Consolidated financial highlights of the Company are attached.

