CB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.19, changing hands as low as $147.92 per share. Chubb Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CB's low point in its 52 week range is $119.54 per share, with $162.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.45.

