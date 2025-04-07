CB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $278.39, changing hands as low as $268.93 per share. Chubb Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CB's low point in its 52 week range is $238.85 per share, with $306.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $272.97. The CB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

