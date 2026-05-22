CB Boosts Shareholder Value With Dividends, Okays Buyback Program

Chubb Limited’s CB board of directors recently approved a 5.2% hike in its dividend to $4.08 per share annually or $1.02 per share quarterly. The first installment of this meatier dividend will be paid out on July 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2026. This recent dividend hike marks the 33rd straight year of dividend increase.



Management also authorized a new $7.5 billion share repurchase program effective July 1, 2026. The existing approval remains in place until June 30, 2026.

CB’s Impressive Dividend History

CB has an impressive history of deploying capital that includes distributing wealth to shareholders via dividend raises and share buybacks. Dividend has increased at an eight-year (2018-2026) CAGR of 4.6%. Based on the stock’s May 21 closing price of $330.26, the new dividend will yield 1.18%, which is better than the industry average of 0.2%. This makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Financial Strength and Capital Management

Chubb Limited maintains a strong capital return strategy through consistent dividend payments and share repurchases, reflecting its solid earnings base, disciplined underwriting and robust cash generation.



Chubb Limited generates healthy cash flows from its diversified insurance operations across property and casualty (P&C), life insurance, accident and health, and reinsurance businesses. Stable premium growth and disciplined underwriting support consistent earnings, enabling steady capital returns.



Chubb boasts solid capitalization and liquidity levels, supported by strong reserve adequacy and financial discipline. Its healthy balance sheet allows the company to return excess capital to shareholders while maintaining sufficient reserves for catastrophe losses and growth initiatives.



Its diversified geographic footprint and broad product portfolio reduce earnings volatility, creating a stable financial base to sustain and gradually increase dividends while continuing repurchase programs over time.



Return on equity, a profitability measure of how efficiently a company utilizes its shareholders' money, was 14.3% in the trailing 12 months, which compares favorably with the industry average of 7.4%.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurer have gained 15% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s decline of 4.3% and the Finance sector’s growth of 12.8%.



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Other Insurers on the Same Path

In April 2026, the board of directors of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV declared a 14% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.25 per share, marking the 22nd consecutive year of dividend increases at a compound annual growth rate of 8% over that period. The dividend will be paid out on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2026. This policy reflects management’s confidence in underlying earnings power and the durability of cash generation across cycles.



Backed by a solid capital position and operational excellence, Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF announced a 4.3% increase in its dividend in May 2026 to reinforce its commitment to providing strong returns to shareholders. The amount will be paid out on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27. Its dividend payout ratio is targeted within the 40-50% range. The company repurchases shares, reflecting its strong cash and capital generation in its businesses. SLF remains focused on improving ROE while retaining flexibility for future growth opportunities.



In May 2026, RLI Corp.’s RLI board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share, which is expected to amount to approximately $184 million. The latest approval marks the 17th straight special dividend. The board of RLI also approved a hike in the company’s quarterly dividend, reflecting an increase of 12.5% from the prior quarter. The board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program. With the latest authorization, the board approved the issuance of up to $250 million of the company’s outstanding common stock. RLI Corp. has a strong balance sheet, with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flow, helping it meet the interests of its policyholders and support long-term book-value growth.

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RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.