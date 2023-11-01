Cazoo Group Ltd - (CZOO) Price Target Increased by 7971.14% to 171.67

The average one-year price target for Cazoo Group Ltd - (NYSE:CZOO) has been revised to 171.67 / share. This is an increase of 7,971.14% from the prior estimate of 2.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 169.99 to a high of 176.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43,806.38% from the latest reported closing price of 0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cazoo Group Ltd -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 24.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZOO is 0.32%, a decrease of 31.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.45% to 11,688K shares. The put/call ratio of CZOO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 2,417K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,841K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 1,721K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 1,510K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Willoughby Capital Holdings holds 1,105K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cazoo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a car dealing company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.