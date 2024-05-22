Cazoo Faces NYSE Delisting and Shareholder Wind-up Vote

Cazoo (CZOO) has released an update.

Cazoo Group Ltd, facing operational challenges, has received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange after several subsidiaries filed for administration and the company decided on a wind-up process. Shareholders are expected to receive no proceeds from the wind-up, and the company’s shares will likely be traded on the less liquid OTC Pink Marketplace. An Extraordinary General Meeting is set for June 6, 2024, to seek approval for the wind-up and appoint liquidators for asset liquidation.

