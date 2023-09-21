Cazoo (CZOO) Seeks Financial Revival Via Debt Restructuring

Online car retailer Cazoo Group CZOO, which had once spearheaded an aggressive growth strategy, is now charting a path of financial recalibration. Shares of Cazoo touched a 52-week low yesterday after it announced a debt restructuring agreement with its noteholders. The agreement reached with noteholders entails the elimination of convertible notes in exchange for fresh senior secured debt and new equity.

Transaction Details

The company will be swapping $630 million of its existing debt for $200 million in new senior-secured debt due in February 2027. Additionally, this agreement entails an equity component. Class A ordinary shares issued to the current debt holders will account for 92% of the company's total outstanding Class A Shares following this transaction.

Existing shareholders will retain an 8% stake in the post-transaction Class A shares. Furthermore, they are positioned to benefit from three tranches of new warrants, contingent upon the company hitting equity valuation benchmarks ranging from $525 million to $1.5 billion.

The transaction is scheduled for closure in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to shareholder approval, full noteholder participation or court approval, and standard closing conditions, including SEC approval for New Warrants and Class A Shares registration.

Prior to the deal completion and after shareholders’ approval, Cazoo intends to conduct a reverse stock split of its existing and unissued shares with a par value of 0.2 cents per share.

Tied to this debt restructuring is an organizational shift. The board will be trimmed from eight to seven members, with six of them nominated by convertible note owners and one by Cazoo’s current board.

Cazoo's Rationale: A Path to Financial Flexibility

The reduction of debt is a key to the company's growth prospects. The current capital structure has exerted considerable weight on the company's equity. Alex Chesterman, Cazoo's founder and executive chairman, encapsulated the company's sentiment, expressing that the agreement was a cornerstone in "deleveraging Cazoo’s capital structure."

Chesterman underscored the ongoing endeavors in optimizing unit economics and curtailing fixed costs. By reinforcing its balance sheet and reducing its debt load, Cazoo believes it's better positioned to embark on strategic initiatives that align with its business model and brand.

The company, despite its ambitions, registered significant losses due to hefty investments in marketing and sponsorships, including high-profile deals with football clubs like Aston Villa and Everton. The last year marked a phase of retrenchment, as the firm slashed jobs and ceased its used car markets in the European Union to stabilize its financial health.

On Sep 19, 2023, Cazoo received a notice from NYSE about its non-compliance with certain listing standards. The company's averageglobal marketcapitalization had dipped below the requisite benchmark. Cazoo is now on the clock to craft a plan to address these deficiencies and ensure its ongoing presence on the NYSE.

The Cazoo board believes the debt reduction will bolster the company's future by easing the burden on equity, enhancing financial flexibility, meeting NYSE standards and supporting strategic options. Although it may dilute existing shareholders, it offers potential upside through retained equity and new warrants.

Cazoo's debt restructuring illustrates a strategic pivot where financial flexibility and long-term growth take center stage. In a world of startups and unicorns, Cazoo’s path serves as a testament to the intricate balance required between aggressive growth and financial prudence.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CZOO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few top-ranked stocks in the auto space include Gentex GNTX, Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI and Allison Transmission ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 7 cents in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGI’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 4.05% and 102%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 8 cents in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 9.3% and 24.2%, respectively. The earnings estimate for 2023 has been revised upward by 33 cents in the past 60 days.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cazoo Group Ltd. (CZOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.