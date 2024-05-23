News & Insights

Cazaly Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their General Meeting, with substantial shareholder support evidenced by the high percentage of votes in favor. Key decisions included the ratification of previous share placements and the issuance of options to Barclay Wells Ltd, as well as the approval for a director share issuance to Mr. Terry Gardiner. The firm reported strong proxy representation with over 52 million shares casting votes.

