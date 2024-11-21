Cazaly Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, securing strong shareholder support across key proposals including the re-election of Director Jonathan Downes and approval of a 10% placement capacity. The meeting saw valid proxies representing over 191 million shares, reflecting robust investor engagement. These outcomes signal confidence in Cazaly’s strategic direction and leadership.

