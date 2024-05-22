Cazaly Resources Addresses ASX Trading Query

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited has responded to the ASX’s query regarding recent unusual trading activity of its securities, stating that the company is unaware of any undisclosed information that could affect its stock price. They speculate that the trading surge may be related to market rumors about Niobium and its Carb Lake project, where drilling is scheduled to start in Q3 2024. Cazaly affirms compliance with all necessary listing rules and its continuous disclosure policy.

