News & Insights

Stocks

Cazaly Resources Addresses ASX Trading Query

May 22, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cazaly Resources Limited (AU:CAZ) has released an update.

Cazaly Resources Limited has responded to the ASX’s query regarding recent unusual trading activity of its securities, stating that the company is unaware of any undisclosed information that could affect its stock price. They speculate that the trading surge may be related to market rumors about Niobium and its Carb Lake project, where drilling is scheduled to start in Q3 2024. Cazaly affirms compliance with all necessary listing rules and its continuous disclosure policy.

For further insights into AU:CAZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.