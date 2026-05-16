CAZ Investments Makes Bold Move with 1.9M Share Buy in Blue Owl Tech Finance

Key Points

CAZ Investments bought 1,925,299 shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp, an estimated $24.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $21.36 million, which reflects both share purchases and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 3,084,638 shares valued at $38.22 million.

The position now represents 44.65% of reported AUM, making it the fund's largest holding.

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What happened

According to a May 12, 2026, SEC filing, CAZ Investments increased its stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF) by 1,925,299 shares. The estimated transaction value is $24.54 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company stood at 3,084,638 shares, with a value of $38.22 million.

What else to know

The increase brings the OTF stake to 44.65% of CAZ Investments LP’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: OBDC: $12.43 million (15.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GRAB: $6.68 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FANG: $6.17 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: OPEN: $4.08 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE: WBI: $3.01 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. shares were priced at $11.17, down 34.87% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 61.08%.

by 61.08%. The company’s indicated dividend yield is 12.53% as of May 15, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.35 billion Net Income (TTM) $422.35 million Dividend Yield 12.53% Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $11.17

Company snapshot

Provides debt and equity financing solutions, including senior secured and unsecured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity-related securities, primarily to technology and software companies.

Operates as a business development company, generating revenue mainly through interest income on loans and returns from equity investments.

Targets upper middle-market enterprises in the United States, focusing on technology-driven businesses seeking capital for growth and expansion.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. is a leading provider of capital to technology and software companies in the upper middle market, leveraging a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments. The company’s strategy centers on generating stable income streams through lending, while capturing upside from equity participation. Its focus on the U.S. technology sector positions it to benefit from ongoing digital transformation trends and the capital needs of high-growth enterprises.

What this transaction means for investors

CAZ Investments’ recent purchase of 1.9 million shares in Blue Owl Technology Finance appears to demonstrate confidence in the company’s future prospects. CAZ likely hopes to benefit from lending to fast-growing companies in the tech sector. Since this sector has been seeing strong growth, this strategy should provide consistent income.

Individual investors, especially those who are interested in gaining exposure to the tech sector or private lending markets, might view CAZ’s acquisition as an endorsement of Blue Owl. But while institutional moves like this suggest some degree of confidence, it’s important to remember that the tech sector can be volatile.

Also, large institutions like CAZ have broad, diverse portfolios that help to mitigate risk. Before making any decisions, investors should conduct thorough research to determine whether a stake in Blue Owl or similar companies aligns with their goals and risk tolerance.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.