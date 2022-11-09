Investing
QNGY

Cayman Islands Fund CVI Investments Takes Large Position in Quanergy Systems (QNGY)

November 09, 2022 — 06:02 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports CVI Investments, Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,250,000 shares of Quanergy Systems Inc (QNGY). This represents 7.7% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 675,700 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 675,700 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 482,532 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439,492 shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 70.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 213,417 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,135 shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 75.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 188,325 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,393 shares, representing an increase of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 35.45% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanergy Systems Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quanergy Systems Inc is 0.0038%, an increase of 11.5456%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.66% to 3,022,505 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QNGY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.