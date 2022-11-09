Cayman Islands Fund CVI Investments Takes Large Position in Quanergy Systems (QNGY)

Fintel reports CVI Investments, Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,250,000 shares of Quanergy Systems Inc (QNGY). This represents 7.7% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 675,700 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 675,700 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 482,532 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439,492 shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 70.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 213,417 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,135 shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 75.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 188,325 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,393 shares, representing an increase of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNGY by 35.45% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanergy Systems Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quanergy Systems Inc is 0.0038%, an increase of 11.5456%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.66% to 3,022,505 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

