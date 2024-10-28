Cawachi Limited Reports Modest Sales Growth

Cawachi Limited (JP:2664) has released an update.

Cawachi Limited experienced modest growth in net sales over the past six months, with a 1% increase compared to the previous year. However, the company faced declines in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting a challenging financial period. Despite these setbacks, Cawachi forecasts a slight recovery in profits for the full fiscal year.

