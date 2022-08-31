Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cavco Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$247m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$305m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:CVCO Return on Capital Employed August 31st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Cavco Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Cavco Industries' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Cavco Industries are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 88%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Cavco Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cavco Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 82% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

While Cavco Industries looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVCO is currently trading for a fair price.

