Cavco Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 27.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Cavco Industries has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Cavco Industries would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Still, the latest three year period was better as it's delivered a decent 22% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.9% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that Cavco Industries' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Cavco Industries currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Cavco Industries with six simple checks.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

