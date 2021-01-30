Cavco Industries, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.5% to hit US$289m. Cavco Industries also reported a statutory profit of US$2.12, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Cavco Industries after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CVCO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cavco Industries' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.16b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 9.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 23% to US$8.47. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.47 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$221. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Cavco Industries analyst has a price target of US$235 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$195. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Cavco Industries is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Cavco Industries'historical trends, as next year's 9.7% revenue growth is roughly in line with 9.4% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.9% next year. It's clear that while Cavco Industries' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Cavco Industries analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Cavco Industries Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

