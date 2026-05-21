Cavco Industries Inc Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $42.46 million, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $36.33 million, or $4.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $550.13 million from $508.36 million last year.

Cavco Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.46 Mln. vs. $36.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.42 vs. $4.47 last year. -Revenue: $550.13 Mln vs. $508.36 Mln last year.

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