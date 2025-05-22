Cavco Industries, Inc. Reports 21% Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025

Cavco Industries reports a 21% revenue increase for Q4 2025 and 12.3% for the fiscal year, despite profit margin declines.
Cavco Industries, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 29, 2025, highlighting a strong 21% increase in quarterly net revenue to $508 million compared to $420 million the previous year. Gross profit margins slightly declined, but net income rose to $36 million, with adjusted net income reaching $44 million. For the entire fiscal year, revenue increased by 12.3% to $2.015 billion, driven mostly by higher sales volumes in factory-built housing. The company’s backlog grew to $197 million and stock repurchases totaled approximately $150 million, with an additional $150 million repurchase program approved by the Board. CEO Bill Boor noted a boost in activity towards the end of March, despite early challenges from adverse weather conditions. The firm restructured its branding strategy to unify its manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name, aiming to simplify the home buying process.
Potential Positives
- Net revenue for the fourth quarter reached $508 million, marking a 21% increase from the prior year, demonstrating significant growth.
- Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $5.40, a substantial rise of 34% compared to the previous year's fourth quarter.
- The company announced an additional $150 million stock repurchase program, indicating strong confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Backlogs increased to $197 million, up from $191 million the previous year, suggesting a robust demand for the company's products.
Potential Negatives
- Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue declined in both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in cost management and pricing strategy.
- The financial services segment experienced a significant decrease in gross profit, primarily due to fewer loan sales, which could signal weaknesses in that part of the business.
- The substantial $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of legacy brand assets raises concerns about the effectiveness of the company's brand consolidation strategy.
FAQ
What were Cavco's Q4 net revenue figures?
Cavco's net revenue for Q4 was $508 million, a 21% increase from $420 million in the prior year quarter.
How did Cavco's net income change in Q4?
Net income for Q4 was $36 million, with a net income per diluted share of $4.47, up from $4.03 last year.
What was Cavco's full-year revenue growth?
For the full fiscal year, Cavco reported net revenue of $2,015 million, a 12.3% increase compared to the previous year.
How much stock did Cavco repurchase in 2025?
Cavco repurchased approximately $150 million worth of its stock during the year.
What strategic changes did Cavco implement in Q4?
Cavco unified its 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name to improve its go-to-market strategy.
$CVCO Insider Trading Activity
$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520
- SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,732,294.
- JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,340.
- MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952
- RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135
- JULIA SZE sold 125 shares for an estimated $62,913
- PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $51,223
$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 61,045 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,720,813
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 60,779 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,582,591
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 50,078 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,022,031
- FMR LLC added 43,382 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,542,588
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 37,249 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,355,697
- STATE STREET CORP removed 35,774 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,589,243
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 34,268 shares (+628.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,806,680
PHOENIX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2025.
Quarterly Highlights
Net revenue of
$508 million
up
21%
from
$420 million
in the prior year quarter.
Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.8% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.3%, down 80 basis points ("bps") and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.
Net income and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
*
were
$36 million
and
$44 million
, respectively. Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was
$4.47
and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share
*
was
$5.40
compared to
$4.03
in last year's
fourth quarter
.
Full Fiscal Year Highlights
Net revenue was $2,015 million, up $221 million or
12.3%
compared to $1,795 million last year.
Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was
22.9%
, compared to
23.2%
in the prior year.
Income before income taxes was $
211 million
, up
$12 million
or
6.0%
compared to $
199 million
in the prior year.
Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was
$20.71
compared to
$18.37
last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* for the year ended was
$21.63
.
Backlogs at
March 29, 2025
were
$197 million
,
up
from
$191 million
at
March 30, 2024
.
Stock repurchases were approximately $
150 million
in the
year
.
On May 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved an additional $150 million stock repurchase program.
Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "A significant pickup in activity in March helped close out a solid quarter after unusually harsh weather across the southern states in February impacted the transition into the Spring selling season. We held production levels throughout the quarter and are well positioned to increase from here as the market allows."
He continued, “As previously announced, in the 4th quarter, we significantly improved our go-to-market position by unifying our 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name. Going forward, national product lines will logically segment our homes based on specific characteristics, simplifying the home search process for our home buyers. All of this leverages our national marketing efforts and the strength we have built in our Cavco name.”
*Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share exclude a $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of indefinite-lived assets associated with the Company's prior brands. See the Exhibit A for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Three months ended March 29, 2025 compared to three months ended March 30, 2024
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Net revenue
Factory-built housing
$
487,860
$
398,493
$
89,367
22.4
%
Financial services
20,498
21,625
(1,127
)
(5.2
)
%
$
508,358
$
420,118
$
88,240
21.0
%
Factory-built modules sold
8,260
6,231
2,029
32.6
%
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)
5,060
3,938
1,122
28.5
%
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold
$
96,415
$
101,192
$
(4,777
)
(4.7
)
%
In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores, lower average selling price primarily caused by product price decreases, and sales mix.
Financial services segment Net revenue decreased primarily due to fewer loan sales in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher insurance premiums.
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Gross profit
Factory-built housing
$
108,573
$
89,288
$
19,285
21.6
%
Financial services
7,544
9,727
(2,183
)
(22.4
)
%
$
116,117
$
99,015
$
17,102
17.3
%
Gross profit as % of Net revenue
Consolidated
22.8
%
23.6
%
N/A
(0.8
)
%
Factory-built housing
22.3
%
22.4
%
N/A
(0.1
)
%
Financial services
36.8
%
45.0
%
N/A
(8.2
)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Factory-built housing
$
71,458
$
55,937
$
15,521
27.7
%
Financial services
6,029
5,485
544
9.9
%
$
77,487
$
61,422
$
16,065
26.2
%
Income from operations
Factory-built housing
$
37,115
$
33,351
$
3,764
11.3
%
Financial services
1,515
4,242
(2,727
)
(64.3
)
%
$
38,630
$
37,593
$
1,037
2.8
%
In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand as well as increased incentive compensation on higher earnings.
In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to reduced revenue from loan sales compared to the prior year.
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
36,330
$
33,934
$
2,396
7.1
%
Diluted net income per share
$
4.47
$
4.03
$
0.44
10.9
%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
43,900
$
33,934
$
9,966
29.4
%
Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share
$
5.40
$
4.03
$
1.37
34.0
%
Year ended March 29, 2025 compared to the year ended March 30, 2024
Year Ended
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Net revenue
Factory-built housing
$
1,933,111
$
1,716,607
$
216,504
12.6
%
Financial services
82,347
78,185
4,162
5.3
%
$
2,015,458
$
1,794,792
$
220,666
12.3
%
Factory-built modules sold
32,428
27,355
5,073
18.5
%
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)
19,753
16,928
2,825
16.7
%
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold
$
97,864
$
101,406
$
(3,542
)
(3.5
)
%
In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices.
Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to higher insurance premiums in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
Year Ended
($ in thousands)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Gross profit
Factory-built housing
$
441,796
$
398,919
$
42,877
10.7
%
Financial services
23,795
27,983
(4,188
)
(15.0
)
%
$
465,591
$
426,902
$
38,689
9.1
%
Gross profit as % of Net revenue
Consolidated
23.1
%
23.8
%
N/A
(0.7
)
%
Factory-built housing
22.9
%
23.2
%
N/A
(0.3
)
%
Financial services
28.9
%
35.8
%
N/A
(6.9
)
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Factory-built housing
$
253,027
$
226,267
$
26,760
11.8
%
Financial services
22,288
21,653
635
2.9
%
$
275,315
$
247,920
$
27,395
11.0
%
Income from operations
Factory-built housing
$
188,769
$
172,652
$
16,117
9.3
%
Financial services
1,507
6,330
(4,823
)
(76.2
)
%
$
190,276
$
178,982
$
11,294
6.3
%
In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive compensation on higher sales and a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand.
In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.
Year Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
171,036
$
157,817
$
13,219
8.4
%
Diluted net income per share
$
20.71
$
18.37
$
2.34
12.7
%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
178,606
$
157,817
$
20,789
13.2
%
Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share
$
21.63
$
18.37
$
3.26
17.7
%
Conference Call Details
Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at
https://investor.cavco.com
or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register
here
to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at
https://investor.cavco.com
.
About Cavco
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com
Phone:
602-256-6263
On the Internet:
www.cavcoindustries.com
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
356,225
$
352,687
Restricted cash, current
18,535
15,481
Accounts receivable, net
105,849
77,123
Short-term investments
19,842
18,270
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net
35,852
20,713
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net
43,492
40,787
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
2,881
2,529
Inventories
252,695
241,339
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
74,815
82,870
Total current assets
910,186
851,799
Restricted cash
585
585
Investments
18,067
17,316
Consumer loans receivable, net
20,685
23,354
Commercial loans receivable, net
48,605
45,660
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
4,768
2,065
Property, plant and equipment, net
227,620
224,199
Goodwill
121,969
121,934
Other intangibles, net
16,731
28,221
Operating lease right-of-use assets
35,576
39,027
Deferred income taxes
1,853
—
Total assets
$
1,406,645
$
1,354,160
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
37,195
$
33,531
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
265,971
239,736
Total current liabilities
303,166
273,267
Operating lease liabilities
31,538
35,148
Other liabilities
7,359
7,759
Deferred income taxes
—
4,575
Total liabilities
342,063
320,749
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,436,732 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,008,012 and 8,320,718 shares, respectively
94
94
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,428,720 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively
(424,624
)
(274,693
)
Additional paid-in capital
290,940
281,216
Retained earnings
1,198,163
1,027,127
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
9
(333
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,064,582
1,033,411
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,406,645
$
1,354,160
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Net revenue
$
508,358
$
420,118
$
2,015,458
$
1,794,792
Cost of sales
392,241
321,103
1,549,867
1,367,890
Gross profit
116,117
99,015
465,591
426,902
Selling, general and administrative expenses
77,487
61,422
275,315
247,920
Income from operations
38,630
37,593
190,276
178,982
Interest income
4,533
5,334
21,089
20,998
Interest expense
(147
)
(284
)
(517
)
(1,649
)
Other (expense) income, net
(93
)
292
222
849
Income before income taxes
42,923
42,935
211,070
199,180
Income tax expense
(6,593
)
(9,001
)
(40,034
)
(41,275
)
Net income
36,330
33,934
171,036
157,905
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
88
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
36,330
$
33,934
$
171,036
$
157,817
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders
Basic
$
4.53
$
4.07
$
20.97
$
18.55
Diluted
$
4.47
$
4.03
$
20.71
$
18.37
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
8,015,611
8,338,595
8,157,615
8,506,673
Diluted
8,120,407
8,428,613
8,259,956
8,591,911
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
March 29,
2025
March 30,
2024
Capital expenditures
$
6,174
$
4,184
$
21,427
$
17,421
Depreciation
$
4,578
$
4,279
$
17,729
$
16,956
Amortization of other intangibles
$
376
$
392
$
1,530
$
1,569
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Exhibit A: Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Use of non-GAAP measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we report non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share. The $10.0 million non-cash charge relates to the adjustment of certain legacy brand indefinite-lived intangible values due to the unification of the Company's extensive manufacturing brand lineup under the Cavco name. This charge is tax effected and excluded from Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share because it is a non-cash charge that is non-recurring and not indicative of the Company's core operational results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in conjunction with GAAP results.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 29,
2025
March 29,
2025
Adjusted net income
As reported Net income (GAAP)
$
36,330
$
171,036
Plus after-tax impact
(1)
of indefinite lived asset charge
7,570
7,570
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
43,900
$
178,606
Earnings per diluted share
As reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
4.47
$
20.71
After-tax impact of indefinite lived asset charge
0.93
0.92
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share
$
5.40
$
21.63
(1)
The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of the noted item, which is based on the enacted rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense is deductible.
