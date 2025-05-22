Cavco Industries, Inc. Reports 21% Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025

Cavco Industries reports a 21% revenue increase for Q4 2025 and 12.3% for the fiscal year, despite profit margin declines.

Quiver AI Summary

Cavco Industries, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 29, 2025, highlighting a strong 21% increase in quarterly net revenue to $508 million compared to $420 million the previous year. Gross profit margins slightly declined, but net income rose to $36 million, with adjusted net income reaching $44 million. For the entire fiscal year, revenue increased by 12.3% to $2.015 billion, driven mostly by higher sales volumes in factory-built housing. The company’s backlog grew to $197 million and stock repurchases totaled approximately $150 million, with an additional $150 million repurchase program approved by the Board. CEO Bill Boor noted a boost in activity towards the end of March, despite early challenges from adverse weather conditions. The firm restructured its branding strategy to unify its manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name, aiming to simplify the home buying process.

Potential Positives

Net revenue for the fourth quarter reached $508 million, marking a 21% increase from the prior year, demonstrating significant growth.

Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $5.40, a substantial rise of 34% compared to the previous year's fourth quarter.

The company announced an additional $150 million stock repurchase program, indicating strong confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Backlogs increased to $197 million, up from $191 million the previous year, suggesting a robust demand for the company's products.

Potential Negatives

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue declined in both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in cost management and pricing strategy.

The financial services segment experienced a significant decrease in gross profit, primarily due to fewer loan sales, which could signal weaknesses in that part of the business.

The substantial $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of legacy brand assets raises concerns about the effectiveness of the company's brand consolidation strategy.

FAQ

What were Cavco's Q4 net revenue figures?

Cavco's net revenue for Q4 was $508 million, a 21% increase from $420 million in the prior year quarter.

How did Cavco's net income change in Q4?

Net income for Q4 was $36 million, with a net income per diluted share of $4.47, up from $4.03 last year.

What was Cavco's full-year revenue growth?

For the full fiscal year, Cavco reported net revenue of $2,015 million, a 12.3% increase compared to the previous year.

How much stock did Cavco repurchase in 2025?

Cavco repurchased approximately $150 million worth of its stock during the year.

What strategic changes did Cavco implement in Q4?

Cavco unified its 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name to improve its go-to-market strategy.

PHOENIX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2025.









Quarterly Highlights













Net revenue of





$508 million





up





21%





from





$420 million





in the prior year quarter.





Net revenue of $508 million up 21% from $420 million in the prior year quarter.





Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.8% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.3%, down 80 basis points ("bps") and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.





Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.8% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.3%, down 80 basis points ("bps") and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.





Net income and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





*





were





$36 million





and





$44 million





, respectively. Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was





$4.47





and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share





*





was





$5.40





compared to





$4.03





in last year's





fourth quarter





.

















Full Fiscal Year Highlights













Net revenue was $2,015 million, up $221 million or





12.3%





compared to $1,795 million last year.





Net revenue was $2,015 million, up $221 million or 12.3% compared to $1,795 million last year.





Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was





22.9%





, compared to





23.2%





in the prior year.





Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.9% , compared to 23.2% in the prior year.





Income before income taxes was $





211 million





, up





$12 million





or





6.0%





compared to $





199 million





in the prior year.





Income before income taxes was $ 211 million , up $12 million or 6.0% compared to $ 199 million in the prior year.





Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was





$20.71





compared to





$18.37





last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* for the year ended was





$21.63





.





Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $20.71 compared to $18.37 last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* for the year ended was $21.63 .





Backlogs at





March 29, 2025





were





$197 million





,





up





from





$191 million





at





March 30, 2024





.





Backlogs at March 29, 2025 were $197 million , up from $191 million at March 30, 2024 .





Stock repurchases were approximately $





150 million





in the



year



.





Stock repurchases were approximately $ 150 million in the year .





On May 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved an additional $150 million stock repurchase program.













Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "A significant pickup in activity in March helped close out a solid quarter after unusually harsh weather across the southern states in February impacted the transition into the Spring selling season. We held production levels throughout the quarter and are well positioned to increase from here as the market allows."





He continued, “As previously announced, in the 4th quarter, we significantly improved our go-to-market position by unifying our 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name. Going forward, national product lines will logically segment our homes based on specific characteristics, simplifying the home search process for our home buyers. All of this leverages our national marketing efforts and the strength we have built in our Cavco name.”







*Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share exclude a $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of indefinite-lived assets associated with the Company's prior brands. See the Exhibit A for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.











Three months ended March 29, 2025 compared to three months ended March 30, 2024

















Three Months Ended





























($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Net revenue











































Factory-built housing





$





487,860









$





398,493









$





89,367













22.4









%









Financial services









20,498













21,625













(1,127





)









(5.2





)





%













$





508,358









$





420,118









$





88,240













21.0









%

















































Factory-built modules sold









8,260













6,231













2,029













32.6









%

















































Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)









5,060













3,938













1,122













28.5









%

















































Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold





$





96,415









$





101,192









$





(4,777





)









(4.7





)





%























In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores, lower average selling price primarily caused by product price decreases, and sales mix.



In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores, lower average selling price primarily caused by product price decreases, and sales mix.



Financial services segment Net revenue decreased primarily due to fewer loan sales in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher insurance premiums.















Three Months Ended





























($ in thousands)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Gross profit











































Factory-built housing





$





108,573













$





89,288













$





19,285













21.6









%









Financial services









7,544

















9,727

















(2,183





)









(22.4





)





%













$





116,117













$





99,015













$





17,102













17.3









%

















































Gross profit as % of Net revenue









































Consolidated









22.8





%













23.6





%









N/A









(0.8





)





%









Factory-built housing









22.3





%













22.4





%









N/A









(0.1





)





%









Financial services









36.8





%













45.0





%









N/A









(8.2





)





%



















































Selling, general and administrative expenses











































Factory-built housing





$





71,458













$





55,937













$





15,521













27.7









%









Financial services









6,029

















5,485

















544













9.9









%













$





77,487













$





61,422













$





16,065













26.2









%



















































Income from operations











































Factory-built housing





$





37,115













$





33,351













$





3,764













11.3









%









Financial services









1,515

















4,242

















(2,727





)









(64.3





)





%













$





38,630













$





37,593













$





1,037













2.8









%



















In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand as well as increased incentive compensation on higher earnings.



In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand as well as increased incentive compensation on higher earnings.



In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to reduced revenue from loan sales compared to the prior year.















Three Months Ended

























($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders







$





36,330









$





33,934









$





2,396









7.1





%











Diluted net income per share







$





4.47









$





4.03









$





0.44









10.9





%











Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders







$





43,900









$





33,934









$





9,966









29.4





%











Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share







$





5.40









$





4.03









$





1.37









34.0





%





















Year ended March 29, 2025 compared to the year ended March 30, 2024

















Year Ended





























($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Net revenue











































Factory-built housing





$





1,933,111









$





1,716,607









$





216,504













12.6









%









Financial services









82,347













78,185













4,162













5.3









%













$





2,015,458









$





1,794,792









$





220,666













12.3









%

















































Factory-built modules sold









32,428













27,355













5,073













18.5









%

















































Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)









19,753













16,928













2,825













16.7









%

















































Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold





$





97,864









$





101,406









$





(3,542





)









(3.5





)





%



















In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices.



In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices.



Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to higher insurance premiums in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.















Year Ended





























($ in thousands)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Gross profit











































Factory-built housing





$





441,796













$





398,919













$





42,877













10.7









%









Financial services









23,795

















27,983

















(4,188





)









(15.0





)





%













$





465,591













$





426,902













$





38,689













9.1









%

















































Gross profit as % of Net revenue









































Consolidated









23.1





%













23.8





%









N/A









(0.7





)





%









Factory-built housing









22.9





%













23.2





%









N/A









(0.3





)





%









Financial services









28.9





%













35.8





%









N/A









(6.9





)





%



















































Selling, general and administrative expenses











































Factory-built housing





$





253,027













$





226,267













$





26,760













11.8









%









Financial services









22,288

















21,653

















635













2.9









%













$





275,315













$





247,920













$





27,395













11.0









%



















































Income from operations











































Factory-built housing





$





188,769













$





172,652













$





16,117













9.3









%









Financial services









1,507

















6,330

















(4,823





)









(76.2





)





%













$





190,276













$





178,982













$





11,294













6.3









%



















In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive compensation on higher sales and a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand.



In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive compensation on higher sales and a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand.



In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.















Year Ended

























($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Change











Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders







$





171,036









$





157,817









$





13,219









8.4





%











Diluted net income per share







$





20.71









$





18.37









$





2.34









12.7





%











Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders







$





178,606









$





157,817









$





20,789









13.2





%











Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share







$





21.63









$





18.37









$





3.26









17.7





%





















Conference Call Details









Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at



https://investor.cavco.com



or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register



here



to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at



https://investor.cavco.com



.









About Cavco









Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.







For additional information, contact:













Mark Fusler







Corporate Controller and Investor Relations





investor_relations@cavco.com







Phone:



602-256-6263







On the Internet:



www.cavcoindustries.com



















CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)













March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024











ASSETS







(Unaudited)

















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





356,225













$





352,687













Restricted cash, current









18,535

















15,481













Accounts receivable, net









105,849

















77,123













Short-term investments









19,842

















18,270













Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net









35,852

















20,713













Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net









43,492

















40,787













Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net









2,881

















2,529













Inventories









252,695

















241,339













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









74,815

















82,870













Total current assets









910,186

















851,799













Restricted cash









585

















585













Investments









18,067

















17,316













Consumer loans receivable, net









20,685

















23,354













Commercial loans receivable, net









48,605

















45,660













Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net









4,768

















2,065













Property, plant and equipment, net









227,620

















224,199













Goodwill









121,969

















121,934













Other intangibles, net









16,731

















28,221













Operating lease right-of-use assets









35,576

















39,027













Deferred income taxes









1,853

















—













Total assets





$





1,406,645













$





1,354,160















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





37,195













$





33,531













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









265,971

















239,736













Total current liabilities









303,166

















273,267













Operating lease liabilities









31,538

















35,148













Other liabilities









7,359

















7,759













Deferred income taxes









—

















4,575













Total liabilities









342,063

















320,749













Stockholders' equity





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,436,732 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,008,012 and 8,320,718 shares, respectively









94

















94













Treasury stock, at cost; 1,428,720 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively









(424,624





)













(274,693





)









Additional paid-in capital









290,940

















281,216













Retained earnings









1,198,163

















1,027,127













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









9

















(333





)









Total stockholders' equity









1,064,582

















1,033,411













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





1,406,645













$





1,354,160



































CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended









Year Ended













March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Net revenue





$





508,358













$





420,118













$





2,015,458













$





1,794,792













Cost of sales









392,241

















321,103

















1,549,867

















1,367,890













Gross profit









116,117

















99,015

















465,591

















426,902













Selling, general and administrative expenses









77,487

















61,422

















275,315

















247,920













Income from operations









38,630

















37,593

















190,276

















178,982













Interest income









4,533

















5,334

















21,089

















20,998













Interest expense









(147





)













(284





)













(517





)













(1,649





)









Other (expense) income, net









(93





)













292

















222

















849













Income before income taxes









42,923

















42,935

















211,070

















199,180













Income tax expense









(6,593





)













(9,001





)













(40,034





)













(41,275





)









Net income









36,330

















33,934

















171,036

















157,905













Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















—

















88













Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders





$





36,330













$





33,934













$





171,036













$





157,817

















































Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders





































Basic





$





4.53













$





4.07













$





20.97













$





18.55













Diluted





$





4.47













$





4.03













$





20.71













$





18.37













Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









8,015,611

















8,338,595

















8,157,615

















8,506,673













Diluted









8,120,407

















8,428,613

















8,259,956

















8,591,911



































CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.













OTHER OPERATING DATA











(Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended









Year Ended













March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Capital expenditures





$





6,174









$





4,184









$





21,427









$





17,421









Depreciation





$





4,578









$





4,279









$





17,729









$





16,956









Amortization of other intangibles





$





376









$





392









$





1,530









$





1,569



















CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.









Exhibit A: Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share







(Dollars in thousands)





(Unaudited)









Use of non-GAAP measures









To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we report non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share. The $10.0 million non-cash charge relates to the adjustment of certain legacy brand indefinite-lived intangible values due to the unification of the Company's extensive manufacturing brand lineup under the Cavco name. This charge is tax effected and excluded from Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share because it is a non-cash charge that is non-recurring and not indicative of the Company's core operational results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in conjunction with GAAP results.













Three Months Ended









Year Ended













March 29,





2025









March 29,





2025











Adjusted net income































As reported Net income (GAAP)





$





36,330













$





171,036













Plus after-tax impact



(1)



of indefinite lived asset charge









7,570

















7,570













Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)





$





43,900













$





178,606











































Earnings per diluted share































As reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP)





$





4.47













$





20.71













After-tax impact of indefinite lived asset charge









0.93

















0.92













Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share





$





5.40













$





21.63























(1)



The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of the noted item, which is based on the enacted rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense is deductible.



