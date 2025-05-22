Stocks
CVCO

Cavco Industries, Inc. Reports 21% Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025

May 22, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Cavco Industries reports a 21% revenue increase for Q4 2025 and 12.3% for the fiscal year, despite profit margin declines.

Quiver AI Summary

Cavco Industries, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 29, 2025, highlighting a strong 21% increase in quarterly net revenue to $508 million compared to $420 million the previous year. Gross profit margins slightly declined, but net income rose to $36 million, with adjusted net income reaching $44 million. For the entire fiscal year, revenue increased by 12.3% to $2.015 billion, driven mostly by higher sales volumes in factory-built housing. The company’s backlog grew to $197 million and stock repurchases totaled approximately $150 million, with an additional $150 million repurchase program approved by the Board. CEO Bill Boor noted a boost in activity towards the end of March, despite early challenges from adverse weather conditions. The firm restructured its branding strategy to unify its manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name, aiming to simplify the home buying process.

Potential Positives

  • Net revenue for the fourth quarter reached $508 million, marking a 21% increase from the prior year, demonstrating significant growth.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $5.40, a substantial rise of 34% compared to the previous year's fourth quarter.
  • The company announced an additional $150 million stock repurchase program, indicating strong confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Backlogs increased to $197 million, up from $191 million the previous year, suggesting a robust demand for the company's products.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue declined in both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in cost management and pricing strategy.
  • The financial services segment experienced a significant decrease in gross profit, primarily due to fewer loan sales, which could signal weaknesses in that part of the business.
  • The substantial $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of legacy brand assets raises concerns about the effectiveness of the company's brand consolidation strategy.

FAQ

What were Cavco's Q4 net revenue figures?

Cavco's net revenue for Q4 was $508 million, a 21% increase from $420 million in the prior year quarter.

How did Cavco's net income change in Q4?

Net income for Q4 was $36 million, with a net income per diluted share of $4.47, up from $4.03 last year.

What was Cavco's full-year revenue growth?

For the full fiscal year, Cavco reported net revenue of $2,015 million, a 12.3% increase compared to the previous year.

How much stock did Cavco repurchase in 2025?

Cavco repurchased approximately $150 million worth of its stock during the year.

What strategic changes did Cavco implement in Q4?

Cavco unified its 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name to improve its go-to-market strategy.

$CVCO Insider Trading Activity

$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520
  • SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,732,294.
  • JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,340.
  • MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952
  • RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135
  • JULIA SZE sold 125 shares for an estimated $62,913
  • PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $51,223

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 61,045 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,720,813
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 60,779 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,582,591
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 50,078 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,022,031
  • FMR LLC added 43,382 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,542,588
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 37,249 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,355,697
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 35,774 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,589,243
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 34,268 shares (+628.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,806,680

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PHOENIX, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2025.





Quarterly Highlights






  • Net revenue of


    $508 million


    up


    21%


    from


    $420 million


    in the prior year quarter.




  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.8% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.3%, down 80 basis points ("bps") and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.




  • Net income and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


    *


    were


    $36 million


    and


    $44 million


    , respectively. Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was


    $4.47


    and Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share


    *


    was


    $5.40


    compared to


    $4.03


    in last year's


    fourth quarter


    .








Full Fiscal Year Highlights






  • Net revenue was $2,015 million, up $221 million or


    12.3%


    compared to $1,795 million last year.




  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was


    22.9%


    , compared to


    23.2%


    in the prior year.




  • Income before income taxes was $


    211 million


    , up


    $12 million


    or


    6.0%


    compared to $


    199 million


    in the prior year.




  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was


    $20.71


    compared to


    $18.37


    last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share* for the year ended was


    $21.63


    .




  • Backlogs at


    March 29, 2025


    were


    $197 million


    ,


    up


    from


    $191 million


    at


    March 30, 2024


    .




  • Stock repurchases were approximately $


    150 million


    in the

    year

    .




  • On May 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved an additional $150 million stock repurchase program.






Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "A significant pickup in activity in March helped close out a solid quarter after unusually harsh weather across the southern states in February impacted the transition into the Spring selling season. We held production levels throughout the quarter and are well positioned to increase from here as the market allows."



He continued, “As previously announced, in the 4th quarter, we significantly improved our go-to-market position by unifying our 31 manufacturing facilities under the Cavco name. Going forward, national product lines will logically segment our homes based on specific characteristics, simplifying the home search process for our home buyers. All of this leverages our national marketing efforts and the strength we have built in our Cavco name.”




*Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share exclude a $10.0 million non-cash charge related to the abandonment of indefinite-lived assets associated with the Company's prior brands. See the Exhibit A for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.





Three months ended March 29, 2025 compared to three months ended March 30, 2024
Three Months Ended





($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Net revenue








Factory-built housing
$
487,860

$
398,493

$
89,367


22.4

%

Financial services

20,498


21,625


(1,127
)

(5.2
)
%


$
508,358

$
420,118

$
88,240


21.0

%










Factory-built modules sold

8,260


6,231


2,029


32.6

%










Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)

5,060


3,938


1,122


28.5

%










Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold
$
96,415

$
101,192

$
(4,777
)

(4.7
)
%





  • In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores, lower average selling price primarily caused by product price decreases, and sales mix.


  • Financial services segment Net revenue decreased primarily due to fewer loan sales in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher insurance premiums.
Three Months Ended





($ in thousands)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Gross profit








Factory-built housing
$
108,573


$
89,288


$
19,285


21.6

%

Financial services

7,544



9,727



(2,183
)

(22.4
)
%


$
116,117


$
99,015


$
17,102


17.3

%










Gross profit as % of Net revenue








Consolidated

22.8
%


23.6
%

N/A

(0.8
)
%

Factory-built housing

22.3
%


22.4
%

N/A

(0.1
)
%

Financial services

36.8
%


45.0
%

N/A

(8.2
)
%











Selling, general and administrative expenses








Factory-built housing
$
71,458


$
55,937


$
15,521


27.7

%

Financial services

6,029



5,485



544


9.9

%


$
77,487


$
61,422


$
16,065


26.2

%











Income from operations








Factory-built housing
$
37,115


$
33,351


$
3,764


11.3

%

Financial services

1,515



4,242



(2,727
)

(64.3
)
%


$
38,630


$
37,593


$
1,037


2.8

%




  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily as a result of a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand as well as increased incentive compensation on higher earnings.


  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to reduced revenue from loan sales compared to the prior year.
Three Months Ended




($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
36,330

$
33,934

$
2,396

7.1
%


Diluted net income per share
$
4.47

$
4.03

$
0.44

10.9
%


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
43,900

$
33,934

$
9,966

29.4
%


Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share
$
5.40

$
4.03

$
1.37

34.0
%





Year ended March 29, 2025 compared to the year ended March 30, 2024
Year Ended





($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Net revenue








Factory-built housing
$
1,933,111

$
1,716,607

$
216,504


12.6

%

Financial services

82,347


78,185


4,162


5.3

%


$
2,015,458

$
1,794,792

$
220,666


12.3

%










Factory-built modules sold

32,428


27,355


5,073


18.5

%










Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)

19,753


16,928


2,825


16.7

%










Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold
$
97,864

$
101,406

$
(3,542
)

(3.5
)
%




  • In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices.


  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to higher insurance premiums in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
Year Ended





($ in thousands)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Gross profit








Factory-built housing
$
441,796


$
398,919


$
42,877


10.7

%

Financial services

23,795



27,983



(4,188
)

(15.0
)
%


$
465,591


$
426,902


$
38,689


9.1

%










Gross profit as % of Net revenue








Consolidated

23.1
%


23.8
%

N/A

(0.7
)
%

Factory-built housing

22.9
%


23.2
%

N/A

(0.3
)
%

Financial services

28.9
%


35.8
%

N/A

(6.9
)
%











Selling, general and administrative expenses








Factory-built housing
$
253,027


$
226,267


$
26,760


11.8

%

Financial services

22,288



21,653



635


2.9

%


$
275,315


$
247,920


$
27,395


11.0

%











Income from operations








Factory-built housing
$
188,769


$
172,652


$
16,117


9.3

%

Financial services

1,507



6,330



(4,823
)

(76.2
)
%


$
190,276


$
178,982


$
11,294


6.3

%




  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased as a result of higher incentive compensation on higher sales and a $10.0 million one-time, non-cash charge related to the adjustment of certain legacy brand intangibles due to the consolidation of the Company's brand.


  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.
Year Ended




($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Change


Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
171,036

$
157,817

$
13,219

8.4
%


Diluted net income per share
$
20.71

$
18.37

$
2.34

12.7
%


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
178,606

$
157,817

$
20,789

13.2
%


Adjusted diluted net income (non-GAAP) per share
$
21.63

$
18.37

$
3.26

17.7
%





Conference Call Details




Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at

https://investor.cavco.com

or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register

here

to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at

https://investor.cavco.com

.





About Cavco




Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) compliance with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successful defense against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.




For additional information, contact:






Mark Fusler



Corporate Controller and Investor Relations


investor_relations@cavco.com




Phone:

602-256-6263



On the Internet:

www.cavcoindustries.com






























































































































































































































































































































































































































CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024


ASSETS
(Unaudited)


Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
356,225


$
352,687

Restricted cash, current

18,535



15,481

Accounts receivable, net

105,849



77,123

Short-term investments

19,842



18,270

Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net

35,852



20,713

Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net

43,492



40,787

Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net

2,881



2,529

Inventories

252,695



241,339

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

74,815



82,870

Total current assets

910,186



851,799

Restricted cash

585



585

Investments

18,067



17,316

Consumer loans receivable, net

20,685



23,354

Commercial loans receivable, net

48,605



45,660

Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net

4,768



2,065

Property, plant and equipment, net

227,620



224,199

Goodwill

121,969



121,934

Other intangibles, net

16,731



28,221

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,576



39,027

Deferred income taxes

1,853






Total assets
$
1,406,645


$
1,354,160


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
37,195


$
33,531

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

265,971



239,736

Total current liabilities

303,166



273,267

Operating lease liabilities

31,538



35,148

Other liabilities

7,359



7,759

Deferred income taxes






4,575

Total liabilities

342,063



320,749

Stockholders' equity



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,436,732 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,008,012 and 8,320,718 shares, respectively

94



94

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,428,720 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively

(424,624
)


(274,693
)

Additional paid-in capital

290,940



281,216

Retained earnings

1,198,163



1,027,127

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

9



(333
)

Total stockholders' equity

1,064,582



1,033,411

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,406,645


$
1,354,160
























































































































































































































































































































































































CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Net revenue
$
508,358


$
420,118


$
2,015,458


$
1,794,792

Cost of sales

392,241



321,103



1,549,867



1,367,890

Gross profit

116,117



99,015



465,591



426,902

Selling, general and administrative expenses

77,487



61,422



275,315



247,920

Income from operations

38,630



37,593



190,276



178,982

Interest income

4,533



5,334



21,089



20,998

Interest expense

(147
)


(284
)


(517
)


(1,649
)

Other (expense) income, net

(93
)


292



222



849

Income before income taxes

42,923



42,935



211,070



199,180

Income tax expense

(6,593
)


(9,001
)


(40,034
)


(41,275
)

Net income

36,330



33,934



171,036



157,905

Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
















88

Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders
$
36,330


$
33,934


$
171,036


$
157,817









Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders







Basic
$
4.53


$
4.07


$
20.97


$
18.55

Diluted
$
4.47


$
4.03


$
20.71


$
18.37

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

8,015,611



8,338,595



8,157,615



8,506,673

Diluted

8,120,407



8,428,613



8,259,956



8,591,911


















































































CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.


OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

March 29,


2025

March 30,


2024

Capital expenditures
$
6,174

$
4,184

$
21,427

$
17,421

Depreciation
$
4,578

$
4,279

$
17,729

$
16,956

Amortization of other intangibles
$
376

$
392

$
1,530

$
1,569




CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.




Exhibit A: Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share



(Dollars in thousands)


(Unaudited)





Use of non-GAAP measures




To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we report non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share. The $10.0 million non-cash charge relates to the adjustment of certain legacy brand indefinite-lived intangible values due to the unification of the Company's extensive manufacturing brand lineup under the Cavco name. This charge is tax effected and excluded from Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per diluted share because it is a non-cash charge that is non-recurring and not indicative of the Company's core operational results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in conjunction with GAAP results.
Three Months Ended

Year Ended


March 29,


2025

March 29,


2025


Adjusted net income





As reported Net income (GAAP)
$
36,330


$
171,036

Plus after-tax impact

(1)

of indefinite lived asset charge

7,570



7,570

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
43,900


$
178,606








Earnings per diluted share





As reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
4.47


$
20.71

After-tax impact of indefinite lived asset charge

0.93



0.92

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) per diluted share
$
5.40


$
21.63




(1)

The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of the noted item, which is based on the enacted rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense is deductible.






Stocks
Stocks mentioned

CVCO

