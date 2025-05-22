Cavco Industries Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $36.33 million, or $4.47 per share. This compares with $33.93 million, or $4.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cavco Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $43.90 million or $5.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.8 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $508.358 million from $420.118 million last year.

Cavco Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.33 Mln. vs. $33.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.47 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue: $508.358 Mln vs. $420.118 Mln last year.

