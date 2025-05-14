Cavco Industries, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings on May 22, 2025

Cavco Industries, Inc. will announce its fourth-quarter earnings on May 22, 2025, followed by a webcast on May 23.

Quiver AI Summary

Cavco Industries, Inc. will announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending March 29, 2025, on May 22, 2025, after market close. Senior management will host a live webcast to discuss the results on May 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can listen via the internet or telephone, with a recording available for 60 days afterward. Cavco, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer of factory-built housing, including manufactured homes, park model RVs, and commercial structures. The company also has a mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, and an insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, providing financial services related to factory-built homes.

Potential Positives

Cavco Industries is set to release its earnings report for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, indicating transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The scheduled live webcast for discussing earnings allows for direct engagement with senior management, showcasing their openness to shareholder inquiries.

Cavco's status as one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the U.S. highlights its significant market position and potential for growth.

The presence of a finance subsidiary and insurance subsidiary diversifies Cavco's business model, enhancing its overall financial stability and offering additional services to customers.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Cavco Industries release its earnings report?

Cavco Industries will release its earnings report on May 22, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is theearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for May 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the Cavcoearnings call

You can listen via Internet at https://investor.cavco.com/ or register to receive a phone dial-in number.

Will theearnings callbe available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available for 60 days on the investor website.

What does Cavco Industries specialize in?

Cavco Industries specializes in designing and producing factory-built housing products and offers various types of homes and financial services.

$CVCO Insider Trading Activity

$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520

SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,732,294 .

. JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,340 .

. MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952

RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135

JULIA SZE sold 125 shares for an estimated $62,913

PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $51,223

$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 29, 2025 on Thursday, May 22, 2025 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Date: May 23, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. ET









Listen via Internet:



https://investor.cavco.com/







Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register



here



to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.





If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 60 days on



https://investor.cavco.com/



.





Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.



