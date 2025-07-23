Cavco Industries, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 31, 2025, with Live Webcast Discussion Scheduled for August 1, 2025

Cavco Industries will release Q1 earnings on July 31, 2025, followed by a webcast on August 1, 2025.

Cavco Industries, Inc. will announce its earnings for the first quarter ended June 28, 2025, on July 31, 2025, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a live webcast to discuss the results on August 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed online or by registering for telephone participation. If unable to join the live event, it will be available for replay online for 90 days. Cavco, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer of factory-built homes, including manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs, and commercial structures. The company also provides financial services through its subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, and offers property and casualty insurance through Standard Casualty.

Potential Positives

Cavco Industries, Inc. will release its earnings after the close of the market, providing investors with timely information on financial performance.

The live webcast discussion by senior management allows for direct communication and engagement with investors, enhancing transparency.

Cavco is positioned as one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the U.S., reinforcing its market leadership and stability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Cavco Industries release its first quarter earnings?

Cavco Industries will release its first quarter earnings on July 31, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I listen to the Cavcoearnings call

You can listen to the Cavcoearnings callvia webcast on their investor relations website or by telephone after registering.

What time is the Cavco Industriesearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for August 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Will theearnings callbe available for later access?

Yes, a recording of theearnings callwill be available for 90 days on Cavco's investor relations website.

What services does Cavco's finance subsidiary offer?

Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, offers conforming, non-conforming mortgages, and home-only loans for factory-built homes.

$CVCO Insider Trading Activity

$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520

SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,350 .

. JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $538,000

MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952

$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHOENIX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 28, 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, August 1, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





Date: August 1, 2025





Time: 1:00 p.m. ET









Listen via Internet:





https://investor.cavco.com/









Listen via Telephone: To participate in the call, please register





here





to receive the dial-in number and your unique PIN.





If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on





https://investor.cavco.com/





.





Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.



