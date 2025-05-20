CAVCO INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $CVCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAVCO INDUSTRIES ($CVCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $514,234,020 and earnings of $5.20 per share.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

CAVCO INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520

SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,732,294 .

. JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,340 .

. MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952

RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135

JULIA SZE sold 125 shares for an estimated $62,913

PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $51,223

CAVCO INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of CAVCO INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

