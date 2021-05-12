Cavco Industries (CVCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cavco Industries Inc (Symbol: CVCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $198.72, changing hands as low as $196.46 per share. Cavco Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVCO's low point in its 52 week range is $134 per share, with $242.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.47.

