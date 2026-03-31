CAVA's EBITDA Growth Lags Revenues: Investment Phase or Margin Risk?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA closed fiscal 2025 with strong revenue momentum, though EBITDA growth trailed, reflecting limited near-term flow-through. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 21.2% year over year to approximately $273 million, supported by unit expansion. In contrast, adjusted EBITDA rose 2.6% to $25.8 million, indicating limited incremental flow-through to profitability.



The disparity primarily reflects elevated growth-related investments and costs associated with expansion. Preopening expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter increased to $4.6 million from $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter due to a higher number of restaurants under development and increased per-unit costs. These costs, alongside continued unit expansion, likely weighed on near-term EBITDA conversion.



Operating costs increased during the fiscal fourth quarter, contributing to the muted margin progression. Food, beverage and packaging costs rose 50 basis points year over year, while other operating expenses increased 60 basis points, caused by a higher mix of third-party delivery and continued investment in technology, including system rollouts. Labor costs provided some offset, demonstrating leverage as a percentage of revenues, though partially offset by wage investments.



Management highlighted continued investments in operations, technology and team members, including field leadership and system infrastructure, to support scaling. These investments are reflected in general and administrative expenses, which were 10.5% of revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter versus 10.4% in the prior year, remaining broadly stable despite incremental investment.



Looking ahead, margin progression is expected to remain influenced by ongoing investments. The company guided to continued elevated preopening costs in fiscal 2026 alongside 74 to 76 net new restaurant openings, and noted an approximately 100 basis point headwind to restaurant-level margins from the introduction of salmon. With limited pricing actions planned, the gap between revenue growth and EBITDA expansion reflects a business continuing to invest in growth and infrastructure. While these dynamics reflect ongoing investment, the persistence of cost pressures and limited pricing flexibility could keep margin expansion gradual in the near term.

CAVA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

CAVA’s shares have lost 11.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 10.5% fall. In the same time frame, other industry players like Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG have declined 21.8% and 39.7%, respectively.

CAVA’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CAVA trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 5.89, above the industry’s average of 3.34. Conversely, industry players, such as Dutch Bros and Chipotle, have P/S multiples of 3.68 and 3.06, respectively.

CAVA’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CAVA Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 7.4% fall in fiscal 2026. Conversely, industry players like Chipotle are likely to witness a decline of 2.6%, year over year, in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, Dutch Bros’ 2026 earnings are likely to witness a rise of 18.4% year over year.

CAVA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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