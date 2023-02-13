Cavalry Fund I Cuts Stake in Recruiter.com Group (RCRT)

Fintel reports that Cavalry Fund I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (RCRT). This represents 7.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.53MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 374.42% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Recruiter.com Group is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 374.42% from its latest reported closing price of $0.43.

The projected annual revenue for Recruiter.com Group is $19MM, a decrease of 36.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recruiter.com Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCRT is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.21% to 415K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 52K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 42.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 76.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 51K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 57.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCRT by 150.32% over the last quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

