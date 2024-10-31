News & Insights

Cavalier Resources Raises Funds to Boost Gold Projects

October 31, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited successfully raised $1.735 million through a non-renounceable rights issue, garnering strong support from existing and new investors. The funds will support the advancement of mining approvals and contractor sourcing for the Crawford Gold Project, as well as further exploration at the Ella’s Rock Li-Au-Ni Project. With significant growth potential due to high gold prices, Cavalier is well-positioned for future success.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
