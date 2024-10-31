Cavalier Resources Raises Funds to Boost Gold Projects

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited successfully raised $1.735 million through a non-renounceable rights issue, garnering strong support from existing and new investors. The funds will support the advancement of mining approvals and contractor sourcing for the Crawford Gold Project, as well as further exploration at the Ella’s Rock Li-Au-Ni Project. With significant growth potential due to high gold prices, Cavalier is well-positioned for future success.

