Cavalier Resources Hosts Gold Project Webinar

May 26, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited invites shareholders to an informative webinar featuring a Pre-Feasibility Study update on the Crawford Gold Project and insights into thegold marketby Executive Technical Director Daniel Tuffin and keynote speaker Hadley Widdup. The event, offering direct Q&A opportunities, will stream live on Zoom and a recorded version will be available later. The company, with interests in various mineral projects in Western Australia, continues to engage and update investors on their operations.

