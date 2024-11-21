Cavalier Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited announced the results of its recent annual general meeting, revealing overwhelming shareholder support for key resolutions. The company secured near-unanimous approval for the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Ranko Matic, and other strategic initiatives. These outcomes highlight strong investor confidence in Cavalier’s leadership and future plans.

