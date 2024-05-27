Cavalier Resources Fast-Tracks Crawford Gold Production

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited is advancing quickly towards high-margin production at its Crawford Gold Project, with a focus on providing general information to stakeholders in their latest webinar. The company cautions that the presentation may contain forward-looking statements and emphasizes that anyinvestment adviceshould be based on individual assessments after necessary due diligence. Investors are advised to not rely heavily on the projections as they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

