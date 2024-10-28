Cavalier Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding interests of Director Ranko Matic, involving the acquisition of additional fully paid ordinary shares through a non-renounceable rights issue. This update highlights an increase in Matic’s holdings via entities including Consilium Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd and Cataalna Pty Ltd, reflecting strategic alignment with the company’s growth initiatives.

