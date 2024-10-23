Cavalier Resources Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Ranko Matic. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy votes if unable to attend. These decisions are crucial for investors tracking the company’s governance and financial strategies.

For further insights into AU:CVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.