CAVA vs. Krispy Kreme: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CAVA Group continues to see rapid growth and positive net income as it scales its Mediterranean fast-casual concept across the United States.

Krispy Kreme is executing a strategic pivot toward a capital-light model by expanding third-party retail access points and refranchising shops.

Which stock offers the better balance of growth potential and valuation for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

Investors are currently weighing the high-growth trajectory of a Mediterranean grill against the global turnaround of a doughnut icon. Choosing between CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) requires deciding between premium pricing and recovery potential.

CAVA has established itself as a leader in healthy, customizable meals, while Krispy Kreme is focused on maximizing its "points of access" through grocery and digital partnerships. Both companies are fighting for consumer dollars in a crowded market, making their distinct financial paths a key focus for long-term investors.

The case for CAVA

CAVA Group is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that focuses on serving healthful food and bold flavors to a growing customer base. As it expands its footprint among retail stocks in the dining space, the company operates roughly 459 locations across 26 states. It maintains a vertically integrated supply chain with over 50 grower and rancher partners, including single-source suppliers for ingredients such as olive oil.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.2 billion, up approximately 22.4% from the prior year. This helped generate a net income of about $63.7 million, though the net margin contracted to roughly 5.4% from the previous year. The company relies on its own restaurants and third-party delivery platforms to drive these sales volumes.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.6x, indicating the extent to which debt is used relative to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio stands at approximately 2.7x, indicating a strong ability to cover short-term financial obligations with current assets. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $26.1 million, which is the cash a business generates after paying for all its operations and equipment costs.

The case for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme operates as a global doughnut and coffee brand with more than 14,000 fresh points of access across 35 countries. The company uses an omni-channel approach, selling through its own shops, digital delivery, and major retail partners like grocery and convenience stores. It relies on an exclusive distribution partnership with BakeMark USA for most of its ingredients and supplies in North America.

In FY 2025, revenue declined by about 8.6% to approximately $1.5 billion compared to the previous year. The company reported a significant net loss of nearly $515.8 million, resulting in a negative net margin of roughly 33.9%. This reflects the ongoing costs associated with its business model transition and strategic refranchising efforts.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 2.2x, suggesting greater reliance on debt financing. The current ratio was nearly 0.4x, meaning current liabilities exceed current assets, and free cash flow was negative at approximately $64.0 million. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 37.9% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

CAVA faces significant risks from its supply chain concentration, as it relies on a limited number of suppliers for critical ingredients, which could lead to disruptions. The company must also execute perfectly on its growth plans, as opening new locations involves construction delays and the risk of cannibalizing sales from existing sites. Additionally, any food safety incident at its restaurants or through competitors like Chipotle Mexican Grill can damage consumer trust across the entire category.

Krispy Kreme is navigating risks associated with its high debt load and the execution of its complex turnaround plan. The company depends heavily on single-source suppliers for its proprietary glaze flavoring and equipment, creating a vulnerability if production fails. It also faces intense competition from larger players like McDonald's and Starbucks, while its shift to a franchised model reduces direct control over shop quality and safety standards.

Valuation comparison

Krispy Kreme offers a lower sales multiple, but CAVA is the only one of the two currently generating positive net income for its shareholders.

Metric CAVA Krispy Kreme Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 140.0x 61.4x 28.6x P/S ratio 7.7x 0.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Choosing between Cava and Krispy Kreme is an exercise in finding stocks that match your investing strategy. While both companies offer interesting potential, they do so for very different reasons. Cava, for example, maintains a lofty valuation thanks to its strong sales growth (up 32% in Q1) and leadership in its unique, better-for-you fast-casual niche. On the other hand, Krispy Kreme is deeply discounted, but heavily indebted and in the midst of a major turnaround.

If you like a good contrarian investment, Krispy Kreme may be a better bet, provided its turnaround gains traction. If you prefer a growth stock, Cava is the hands-down winner. Personally, I think Cava is the far superior investment option. However, the stock still has plenty of growing to do to live up to its premium valuation. That said, Cava just opened 20 new locations in Q1, bringing its footprint to 459 stores, highlighting how heavily it is leaning into its growth plans.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme is continuing its refranchising strategy to become a more capital-light business. The company now expects to generate $15 million in free cash flow in 2026, but hasn’t generated meaningful, consistent profits or cash flow over the last five years. I’d personally rather give Krispy Kreme some time and see the turnaround take hold before buying.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's, and short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.