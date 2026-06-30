CAVA vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Which Restaurant Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CAVA Group offers high growth potential as it expands its Mediterranean fast-casual footprint across the United States.

Chipotle Mexican Grill remains a dominant industry leader with strong cash flow and high net margins.

Which restaurant stock is the better choice for your investment portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

Is the next big thing better than the original? Let's compare CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to see which restaurant stock offers better long-term potential for your portfolio today.

CAVA brings Mediterranean flavors to the fast-casual scene with rapid unit growth, while Chipotle remains the gold standard for scale and operational consistency. Both companies target health-conscious diners through customizable bowls, but they represent very different stages of corporate maturity for investors seeking exposure to the dining sector.

The case for CAVA

CAVA Group operates a Mediterranean fast-casual brand, competing with other retail stocks by selling customizable bowls, pitas, and salads. The company relies on a network of over 50 trusted grower and rancher partners rather than single large customers to source fresh ingredients. Growth stems from new restaurant openings and digital orders, which represented 37.9% of revenue in fiscal 2025.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $1.2 billion, representing growth of 22.4% over the prior year. This expansion is driven by a steady cadence of new location openings across its 28-state footprint, bringing its total count to 439 restaurants. The company reported net income of $63.7 million for the year, resulting in a net margin of 5.4%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.6x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating how much the company relies on borrowing to fund its growth. The current ratio was 2.7x, which measures a company's ability to pay short-term obligations with assets that can be converted to cash within a year. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was $26.1 million.

The case for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill remains a dominant leader in the dining space, focusing on responsibly sourced ingredients and classically cooked food. While it serves a massive consumer base in the United States, it maintains international partnerships like the Alshaya Group to facilitate growth in the Middle East. Digital sales are a major pillar of the business, accounting for 36.7% of food and beverage revenue in FY 2025.

Revenue for FY 2025 totaled $11.9 billion, a 5.4% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Net income reached $1.5 billion, resulting in a healthy net margin of 12.9%. While revenue growth is slower than its smaller peers, the company maintains consistent profitability as it continues to scale globally and optimize its kitchen operations.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 3.5x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggesting a higher reliance on debt compared to smaller competitors. The current ratio was 1.2x, indicating the company has enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was $1.4 billion, reflecting a highly cash-generative business model that supports ongoing expansion.

Risk profile comparison

CAVA faces intense competition from local restaurants and national players, including grocery and meal-kit services that put downward pressure on pricing. Food safety is a constant concern due to the use of fresh, unprocessed ingredients that could cause brand damage if contamination occurs. Additionally, the company must execute perfectly on its expansion plans, as delays in construction or labor shortages could stall its growth trajectory.

Chipotle’s reliance on fresh, raw ingredients increases the risk of food-borne illness outbreaks, which can cause significant financial and reputational harm. It also depends on a narrow group of suppliers to meet its strict animal welfare standards, making it vulnerable to price spikes in beef or avocados. The company competes with giant rivals like McDonald's, while also navigating labor risks such as wage inflation and potential unionization efforts.

Valuation comparison

Chipotle offers a significantly lower valuation than CAVA based on its Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates. CAVA also carries a higher P/S ratio, which measures market value against annual revenue.

Metric CAVA Chipotle Mexican Grill Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 150.6x 29.4x 28.6x P/S ratio 8.2x 3.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both CAVA and Chipotle are compelling restaurant stocks to invest in. Chipotle’s valuation is attractive with its price-to-sales ratio around a low point for the past year. However, there is a reason why CAVA sports a higher valuation.

Chipotle’s stock dropped to a 52-week low of $28.04 on June 4 as investors were disappointed by the company’s first-quarter earnings report. While Q1 revenue rose 7% year over year to $3.1 billion, its sales growth for existing locations increased just 0.5% and is expected to be flat for the full year.

This means Chipotle’s revenue growth is entirely dependent on new store openings. It expects to open at least 350 new locations this year.

CAVA’s Q1 revenue jumped up a strong 32% to $434.4 million, helped by 20 new restaurants and same-store sales growth of 10% year over year. The company updated its full-year guidance, forecasting existing restaurants will see around a 5% to 6% sales increase. It expects to open at least 75 new locations in 2026.

Given CAVA’s stronger revenue growth powered by a combination of same-store sales and new locations, the company is the better restaurant stock to invest in.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's, and short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.