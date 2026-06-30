CAVA vs. Chipotle Mexican Grill: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

CAVA Group is rapidly expanding its Mediterranean footprint while maintaining a strong balance sheet and positive net income.

Chipotle Mexican Grill offers massive scale and high profitability with a proven track record of international growth.

Which restaurant stock provides the better mix of growth potential and valuation for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Cava Group ›

Investors often look for the next big winner in the fast-casual dining space. This match-up compares the rising Mediterranean star CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) against the industry heavyweight Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

CAVA aims to revolutionize the Mediterranean category through healthy, customizable bowls and grocery store offerings. Meanwhile, Chipotle continues to dominate the Mexican-inspired segment with its massive scale and digital efficiency. Deciding between them requires balancing CAVA’s explosive expansion against Chipotle’s established profitability and market leadership.

The case for CAVA

CAVA Group operates as a Mediterranean fast-casual brand that prioritizes fresh ingredients and customizable meals. As of late 2025, the company owned 439 restaurants across 28 states and Washington, D.C. Beyond its physical locations, the business sells proprietary dips and dressings in grocery stores to diversify its presence in consumer discretionary stocks.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $1.2 billion, which represents a growth rate of nearly 22.4% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of approximately $63.7 million for the period, resulting in a net margin of roughly 5.4%. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain profitability while aggressively opening new locations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.6x. This ratio compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, suggesting a conservative approach to borrowing. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term bills with short-term assets, was approximately 2.7x. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $26.1 million.

The case for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a global leader in the fast-casual segment with a focus on responsibly sourced ingredients. By the end of 2025, the company operated over 4,056 restaurants and employed more than 130,000 people. It has successfully expanded into international markets including Canada, Europe, and the Middle East through strategic partnerships.

During FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $11.9 billion. This reflects a growth rate of roughly 5.4% over the prior year. Net income for the fiscal period was nearly $1.5 billion, which supported a strong net margin of approximately 12.9%.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the company's debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 2.2x. The current ratio for the same period was approximately 1.2x, indicating that short-term assets comfortably exceed short-term liabilities. Chipotle also generated a robust free cash flow of nearly $1.5 billion, providing significant capital for reinvestment or share repurchases.

Risk profile comparison

CAVA Group faces intense competition from local restaurants and larger peers like Sweetgreen. The company is highly dependent on its digital infrastructure, with digital orders accounting for nearly 38% of revenue in fiscal 2025. Additionally, the business must manage food safety risks associated with fresh, unprocessed ingredients and the complexities of scaling its own manufacturing facilities.

Chipotle Mexican Grill must manage similar food safety risks, as its brand is built on fresh, non-preserved food. The company is also vulnerable to supply chain disruptions for specific items like avocados or beef, which can significantly impact costs. Furthermore, labor risks including wage inflation and potential unionization efforts remain a concern for large employers like McDonald's and other major fast-casual chains.

Valuation comparison

Chipotle Mexican Grill appears more attractively valued than CAVA Group when comparing their future earnings estimates and price relative to sales.

Metric CAVA Chipotle Mexican Grill Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 150.6x 29.4x 28.6x P/S ratio 8.2x 3.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with CAVA. Chipotle built the fast-casual category and remains a well-run, profitable operation with plenty of restaurants still to open. But the business is going through a rough patch right now. Traffic has declined for several straight quarters, same-store sales turned negative for the first time in years, and management is guiding for essentially flat sales in 2026. That's a tough setup for a stock that investors are used to seeing grow quickly.

CAVA is the opposite story entirely. Sales are surging well into double digits, traffic is climbing, and new restaurants are opening at a healthy pace with strong early performance. Management just raised its full-year outlook after a standout quarter, and the brand still has a long runway of states and markets left to enter.

CAVA's stock isn't cheap, and growth at this pace eventually slows for every restaurant chain. But Chipotle needs to find its footing again before it deserves the benefit of the doubt. I'll bet on the chain that's already proving it can grow.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's, and short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.