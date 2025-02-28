CAVA Stock Dips Post Q4 Earnings: Buying Opportunity or Warning?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues exceeded the same. However, the top and bottom lines increased year over year.



In fourth-quarter 2024, the company’s revenues increased 28.3% year over year. CAVA’s revenue growth was primarily fueled by 77 net new restaurant openings during or after the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Additionally, the company recorded a robust 21.2% increase in same-restaurant sales, supported by a 15.6% rise in guest traffic, and a 5.6% contribution from menu pricing and product mix.



The company has positioned itself as a leader in this emerging cuisine category, leveraging its unique value proposition to resonate with a broad audience. This momentum reflects CAVA's ability to redefine cultural dining trends and establish Mediterranean cuisine as a major player in the restaurant industry.

CAVA Stock Slips Post Q4 Results

CAVA stock has rallied 54.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.8%. In the same time frame, CAVA has outperformed other industry players like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG, Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ and Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR.

However, the company’s stock has declined 9.3% post fourth-quarter 2024 results. The recent decline can be primarily attributed to weaker-than-expected same-store sales guidance and softness in theglobal market The company expects same-restaurant sales growth of 6-8% for 2025, a sharp deceleration from the 13.4% rise reported in 2024. Despite the recent decline, the company’s fundamentals remain strong.

CAVA’s Key Growth Catalysts

CAVA continues to push forward with its expansion strategy, building on its recent entry into South Florida. The company is gearing up to strengthen its presence in the Midwest, with plans to open locations in Detroit and Indianapolis later this year. CAVA is set to expand its reach in the Mid-Atlantic region by establishing its first restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA.



As it broadens its footprint, the company remains focused on fostering strong connections with guests, whether through in-restaurant dining experiences or digital engagement platforms. The company anticipates to open 62-66 restaurants in 2025, ensuring at least 17% unit growth.



CAVA continues to leverage menu innovation as a key driver of growth, with its steak launch in early June 2024 marking a significant addition to its offerings. While the introduction of steak led to a temporary increase of approximately 100 basis points in food, beverage and packaging costs as a percentage of sales, the company expects this impact to subside by the summer of 2025.



The company’s typical fourth-quarter seasonality, which historically trends about 200 basis points lower than the full-year average, was amplified in 2024 due to the steak rollout. However, management does not anticipate a similar impact in 2025, reinforcing confidence in the long-term benefits of its menu expansion strategy.



Conversely, CAVA is actively integrating technology to enhance customer and employee experiences while maintaining a strong focus on human connection. The company is utilizing data-driven personalization to create a more tailored experience for guests, ensuring they feel recognized and valued.



CAVA is also piloting AI-driven initiatives to streamline operations, allowing team members to dedicate more time to guest interactions. At a time when digital engagement is replacing traditional in-person experiences, the company is committed to fostering welcoming environments that encourage real-world connections.



Management believes that the company’s success stems not only from its distinctive brand and value proposition but also from its ability to build authentic customer relationships.

CAVA’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen downward revisions. In the past 7 days, analysts have decreased their estimates for the current and next years by 4.9% to 58 cents and 7.6% to 73 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.1% and 27.3%, respectively.



CAVA’s Valuation Looks Expensive

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 8.31, significantly higher than the industry’s 4.32 and the S&P 500's 5.21.

Final Thought on CAVA Stock

CAVA has demonstrated strong revenue growth, robust same-restaurant sales and successful expansion efforts, reinforcing its position as a leader in Mediterranean cuisine. The company's menu innovation, technological advancements and expansion into key markets highlight its long-term growth potential. However, the recent stock decline following the weaker-than-expected same-store sales guidance, combined with a premium valuation relative to industry peers, suggests that near-term upside may be limited.



While CAVA's strong fundamentals make it a solid long-term hold, new investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point, given the current valuation concerns and potential for market corrections. CAVA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

