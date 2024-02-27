Cava Shares Gain After Turning To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cava Group, Inc. (CAVA) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the fourth quarter, compared to loss last year.

The quarterly earnings were $2.05 million or $0.02 per share, compared to loss of $18.85 million or $13.72 per share last year.

The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand's revenue grew 52.5 percent for the quarter to $177.17 million from $129.94 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $54.74, up 8.40 percent from the previous close of $50.50 on a volume of 1,786,868.

