Cava: Rapid Growth but Some Concerns

Here's our initial take on Cava's (NYSE: CAVA) fiscal 2025 first-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $256.3 million $328.5 million 28% Beat Earnings per share $0.12 $0.22 83% Beat Adjusted EBITDA $33.3 million $44.9 million 35% n/a Restaurant count 323 382 18% n/a

Strong Headline Numbers but Margin Pressures

On the headline numbers, Cava's first-quarter earnings report looks great. The fast-casual restaurant brand reported revenue and earnings that both handily beat expectations. Revenue grew by 28% year over year, and even after backing out the effects of 15 net new stores, the company saw same-restaurant sales grow by nearly 11%, showing excellent momentum. Customer traffic grew by 7.5% during the quarter, so the increase wasn't just fueled by price inflation either.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The news wasn't all great. For example, Cava's restaurant-level profit margin declined by 10 basis points year over year to 25.1%, mainly due to higher food costs (specifically associated with the launch of grilled steak).

Looking ahead, Cava maintained its full-year guidance for same restaurant sales growth of 6% to 8%, representing a deceleration from this quarter's figure and lower than the 8.4% analyst consensus estimate. However, the company anticipates two additional new restaurant openings at the midpoint of its guidance range, and slightly raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast.

Immediate Market Reaction

The initial reaction to Cava's earnings report was slightly negative, which isn't a surprise given the better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results but also the margin pressures and expectations of decelerating same-store growth. As of 4:30 p.m. EDT, Cava shares were lower by a little more than 3% in after-hours trading.

It's worth noting that this move is before management's conference call, and it's entirely possible that the team's comments could move the stock in one direction or the other.

What to Watch

The key metric to watch will be same-restaurant sales growth, as the company's actual growth momentum can get distorted due to the revenue created by opening dozens of new restaurants. If the U.S. economy worsens as 2025 goes on, it could certainly cause customer traffic to decelerate. On the other hand, if the U.S. can avoid a recession and the economy generally stays strong, it's entirely possible that the double-digit growth reported in the first quarter could continue.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Cava Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Cava Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cava Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $620,719!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,511!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.