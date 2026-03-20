CAVA Margins Face Salmon Pressure: Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain?

CAVA Group, Inc.’s CAVA fourth-quarter 2025earnings callhighlights a familiar trade-off between short-term margin pressure and long-term growth potential. The company is preparing to introduce its first seafood offering, pomegranate-glazed salmon, which management expects will reduce restaurant-level margins by about 100 basis points starting in second-quarter 2026.

This pressure is largely caused by higher input costs associated with salmon compared with existing proteins. While pricing is expected to keep overall dollar profits intact, margin rates will temporarily decline. Notably, CAVA is choosing not to fully pass these costs on to customers, reinforcing its focus on delivering everyday value and protecting guest loyalty.

Despite this near-term headwind, the salmon launch fits squarely within CAVA’s long-term strategy. The new offering expands menu variety, aligns with health-conscious Mediterranean diet trends and has delivered encouraging test results, even outperforming prior limited-time items like Chicken Shawarma. These factors point to potential gains in traffic, average check and customer engagement over time.

Management continues to prioritize reinvestment across the business, including culinary innovation, labor and leadership infrastructure. While these initiatives may weigh on margins in the near term, they are aimed at strengthening operational consistency and brand positioning.

With strong unit economics and healthy demand trends, CAVA appears well-positioned to absorb temporary margin pressure. Over time, as new products scale and efficiencies improve, margin expansion should follow, making the current headwind a strategic investment rather than a structural concern.

Peers Navigate Margin Pressures

CAVA’s margin pressure from premium proteins like salmon mirrors challenges faced by peers such as Chipotle CMG. The company continues to navigate elevated costs for key ingredients like beef and chicken, which have weighed on margins even as demand remains strong. Chipotle has leaned on pricing and operational efficiency, but like CAVA, it must strike a balance between protecting margins and maintaining customer value in a competitive environment.

Sweetgreen SG, on the other hand, offers a closer comparison in terms of positioning. Focused on health-forward, premium ingredients, Sweetgreen has struggled with margin consistency due to higher food and labor costs. Its experience highlights the difficulty of scaling a high-quality menu while sustaining profitability.

Together, Chipotle and Sweetgreen underscore a broader industry dynamic. Investing in premium offerings can drive traffic and brand strength, but it often comes with short-term margin pressure, making disciplined execution critical for long-term gains.

CAVA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CAVA have gained 33.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 2.8%.

Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CAVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.75X, above the industry’s average of 3.59X.

P/S (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies a year-over-year decrease of 7.4% and an increase of 32.7%, respectively.



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CAVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.