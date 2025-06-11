CAVA Leans Into Loyalty: Can Tiered Rewards Drive Guest Engagement?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA is doubling down on loyalty-driven engagement as a central growth lever, building on the momentum of its reimagined rewards program. In a competitive fast-casual landscape defined by shifting consumer habits and rising guest acquisition costs, CAVA is making a calculated push to turn occasional diners into committed brand loyalists.



CAVA’s loyalty revamp — transitioning from a transaction-based model to a “earn-and-bank” points structure — has yielded positive results. In the first quarter of 2025, revenues generated through the loyalty program rose 340 basis points year over year. The company reported a solid climb in sign-ups, with over 50,000 new members joining weekly and pushing total enrollment toward 8 million.



CAVA’s loyalty efforts aren’t confined to mechanics; they’re becoming a storytelling vehicle. In March, the brand rolled out “National Pita Day,” featuring mascot Peter Chip and offering complimentary pita chips to loyalty members. The initiative blended generosity, cultural relevance, and in-app exclusivity, leading to record traffic and reward redemptions over 130% above internal projections.



Looking ahead, CAVA plans to launch a tiered structure that further personalizes rewards based on frequency. The initiative intends to solidify customer retention while unlocking data-driven marketing insights that fuel targeted campaigns and upsell opportunities.

Key Competitors Refine Their Loyalty Engines

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is sharpening its digital strategy with an intensified focus on personalization. In the first quarter of 2025, the company highlighted efforts to “remove friction points within the app” and enhance customer journeys through rewards-driven campaigns. Its Rewards platform continues to serve as a key touchpoint, with Chipotle planning to use it for targeted summer activations and cohort-based offers. The loyalty ecosystem is now embedded in Chipotle’s marketing and operations playbook.



Meanwhile, Sweetgreen, Inc. SG launched its revamped loyalty program, SG Rewards, nationwide in April. The points-based system allows users to earn 10 points per dollar spent, with redemptions available for free items and exclusive access. Sweetgreen reported an adoption surge in the first quarter, with more than 20,000 new digital customers joining per week. The program is tightly integrated with its CRM and media investments, allowing for tailored offers and early access to high-profile launches, such as its collaboration with Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse. SG Rewards not only focuses on retention play, but also on driving brand buzz and average ticket size in a price-sensitive market.



Compared to its peers, CAVA’s loyalty trajectory is accelerating at a stronger pace, both in terms of user acquisition and transaction growth. With a tiered rewards system set to launch later this year, CAVA appears well-positioned to turn digital engagement into a long-term growth engine.

The Zacks Rundown for CAVA Stock

CAVA’s shares have lost 4.9% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 0.1%.



From a valuation standpoint, CAVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.91X, significantly higher than the industry’s 4.05X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 38.1% and 17.7%, respectively. The estimate for 2025 has been northbound in the past 30 days.



CAVA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

