Cava Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Cava Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $386,969, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $862,929.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $165.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.3 $15.6 $15.8 $135.00 $219.6K 685 212 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.7 $15.6 $15.6 $135.00 $78.0K 685 73 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $41.3 $40.1 $40.5 $100.00 $72.9K 3.3K 18 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.9 $33.6 $33.9 $165.00 $71.1K 1 21 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $38.3 $37.9 $38.3 $100.00 $68.9K 3.3K 36

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group With a volume of 1,361,112, the price of CAVA is up 0.72% at $136.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What The Experts Say On Cava Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.66666666666666.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

