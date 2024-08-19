Cava Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $182,780, and 8 were calls, valued at $552,190.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $100.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $5.1 $4.4 $4.4 $100.00 $176.5K 711 412 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.9 $14.4 $14.55 $100.00 $86.9K 3.4K 64 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $97.00 $85.8K 160 173 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.6 $14.1 $14.46 $90.00 $69.7K 2.8K 56 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.9 $8.6 $8.7 $95.00 $68.7K 899 196

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 681,700, with CAVA's price up by 0.4%, positioned at $99.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

