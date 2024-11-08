Cava Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $106,564 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $202,113.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $140.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $46.0 $44.8 $46.0 $100.00 $46.0K 3.2K 11 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $7.4 $8.2 $135.00 $41.0K 440 60 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.7 $16.5 $16.68 $140.00 $36.7K 1.0K 39 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.2 $11.7 $11.9 $140.00 $35.5K 270 31 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.9 $13.1 $13.1 $135.00 $34.0K 629 26

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,240,181, the CAVA's price is up by 0.75%, now at $140.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.66666666666666.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

