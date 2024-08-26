Cava Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $411,568 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $2,597,725.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $170.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $61.9 $59.6 $59.6 $75.00 $596.0K 775 100 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $26.9 $28.0 $145.00 $280.0K 365 100 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.9 $17.5 $17.5 $140.00 $175.0K 80 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $140.00 $174.6K 1.4K 1.0K CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $38.6 $37.9 $38.29 $90.00 $160.8K 2.7K 349

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,528,525, the price of CAVA is up 4.05% at $126.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $117. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $110. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $115. An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $122.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

