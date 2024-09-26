Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For September 26

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Cava Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $126,120, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $380,559.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $180.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cava Group stands at 201.89, with a total volume reaching 8,082.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cava Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $150.00 $78.3K 179 1.1K CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.76 $150.00 $76.7K 179 372 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $180.00 $57.9K 92 85 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.8 $125.00 $38.0K 33 107 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $2.5 $2.3 $2.3 $130.00 $37.3K 802 774

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,105,895, the CAVA's price is up by 0.8%, now at $127.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $122.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

