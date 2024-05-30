Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For May 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $126,880 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $269,817.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $110.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cava Group options trades today is 757.88 with a total volume of 1,652.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cava Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/05/24 $14.0 $13.2 $13.2 $78.00 $89.7K 75 69 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.1 $4.9 $4.99 $90.00 $71.3K 2.0K 768 CAVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $21.5 $19.6 $19.6 $110.00 $49.0K 25 25 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $1.75 $1.45 $1.75 $90.00 $42.1K 2.2K 686 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $17.8 $17.1 $17.8 $70.00 $35.6K 23 0

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 679,247, the CAVA's price is up by 2.59%, now at $90.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $81. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $94. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $90. An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

