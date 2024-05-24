Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For May 24

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cava Group.

Looking at options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,875 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $346,920.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $85.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $11.2 $10.8 $11.08 $75.00 $110.7K 957 100 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $61.1 $59.9 $59.9 $25.00 $59.9K 392 16 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $83.00 $46.4K 0 84 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $4.4 $4.2 $4.28 $82.00 $43.7K 61 120 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 $78.00 $32.0K 164 113

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,454,965, the price of CAVA is up by 7.85%, reaching $83.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Cava Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $81. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Cava Group, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.