Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For February 11

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $1,122,484, and 15 are calls, amounting to $906,335.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $200.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cava Group options trades today is 503.15 with a total volume of 3,879.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cava Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.05 $6.8 $7.0 $125.00 $1.0M 269 2.5K CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $10.8 $11.6 $200.00 $174.0K 1.5K 252 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.55 $10.78 $200.00 $107.8K 1.5K 253 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.7 $19.5 $19.5 $135.00 $97.5K 606 109 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $87.2 $85.3 $85.5 $60.00 $85.5K 49 12

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,578,028, with CAVA's price down by -5.41%, positioned at $133.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

