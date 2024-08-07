Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For August 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $92,310, and 5 were calls, valued at $215,290.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $95.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cava Group options trades today is 652.33 with a total volume of 512.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cava Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $8.6 $8.5 $8.5 $90.00 $56.1K 2.6K 79 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.7 $27.8 $28.0 $80.00 $56.0K 275 20 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.3 $22.6 $22.6 $95.00 $42.9K 136 30 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $85.00 $36.6K 459 48 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $95.00 $30.4K 241 10

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 731,694, the price of CAVA is up by 3.02%, reaching $85.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Cava Group with a target price of $100. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cava Group, which currently sits at a price target of $90. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

