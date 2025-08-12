Cava Group Sales Jump 20 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 FY2025 was $278.2 million, falling short of analyst expectations by $7.25 million and reflecting a 20.3% increase versus the prior year.

Same restaurant sales growth slowed to 2.1%, down from 14.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.16 and up 14.3% compared to the prior year.

Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), a fast-casual restaurant operator focused on Mediterranean cuisine, released its results on August 12, 2025. The most significant news was a slowdown in same restaurant sales growth and a rare revenue miss, with reported revenue (GAAP) at $278.2 million compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. While that figure still represented a 20.3% increase in GAAP revenue from the previous year, it marked a change from the company's usual results trajectory. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.16. Overall, the period showed continued expansion and strong margins, but highlighted a deceleration in sales growth, with CAVA forecasting 6.0% to 8.0% same restaurant sales growth for the year and prompted a reduction in guidance for same restaurant sales growth to 4.0% to 6.0%.

Metric Q2 2025 (Ended July 13, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 (Ended July 14, 2024) Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.16 $0.14 $0.14 14.3% Revenue (GAAP) N/A $285.5 million $233.5 million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $42.1 million $34.3 million 22.7% Restaurant-Level Profit Margin 26.3% 26.5% (0.2) pp Same Restaurant Sales Growth 2.1% 14.4% (12.3) pp

About Cava Group and Its Business Model

Cava Group operates a network of fast-casual restaurants specializing in Mediterranean-inspired dishes, focusing on customizable bowls, pitas, and salads. The brand is recognized for its health-forward menu and for emphasizing high-quality, fresh ingredients, offering options tailored to a variety of dietary preferences.

In recent years, Cava has prioritized expansion across the United States. It has also focused on bolstering its digital platform, loyalty programs, and kitchen efficiency. The company relies on strong unit growth, digital engagement, and continuous menu innovation as its core drivers of success. Strategic supply chain investments and consistent brand marketing also play important roles in supporting its growth and consistent customer experience.

Quarterly Highlights and Developments

During the quarter, revenue (GAAP) climbed 20.3% over the same period last year, though the result missed analyst expectations by $7.25 million. The company opened 16 net new restaurants, expanding its footprint to 398 locations, up 16.7% year over year. Average unit volume (AUV) rose to $2.94 million, reflecting the continued appeal and geographic expansion of its restaurant concept. Management noted, “our 2025 new restaurant class is on track to deliver AUVs above $3 million.”

The most significant shift in performance was in same restaurant sales growth, which decelerated to 2.1% compared to 14.4% in the prior year. Management attributed the slowdown in same restaurant sales growth to comps being driven mainly by menu price and product mix, with guest traffic remaining approximately flat. While Cava’s units opened in new regions continued to deliver strong sales, the cooling in comp sales led management to lower its full-year guidance for same restaurant sales growth from 6.0%–8.0% to 4.0%–6.0%.

Restaurant-level profit margins held steady at 26.3%, only slightly lower than the prior year’s 26.5%, despite cost pressure from the launch of grilled steak and incremental wage investments. Food, beverage, and packaging costs were up slightly as a percentage of revenue, rising to 29.5%, which management linked to higher beef input costs. Labor costs as a share of revenue declined modestly, supported by sales leverage and refined scheduling. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, grew by 22.6% year over year to $42.1 million.

Digital channels and multi-channel sales have remained important, with digital revenue mix accounting for 37.3% of the total. The company continued rolling out its Kitchen Display System, targeting implementation in 250 restaurants by year-end, in a bid to enhance operational consistency and guest satisfaction. Enhancements to its loyalty program also helped drive engagement, with membership approaching 8 million. Cava continued to invest in digital ordering platforms and plans to deepen its digital engagement with an upcoming tiered loyalty program structure.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management revised its expectations for same restaurant sales growth downward from 6.0%–8.0% to 4.0%–6.0%. The updated guidance projects same restaurant sales growth of 4.0% to 6.0%, down from the prior guidance of 6.0% to 8.0%. In contrast, the company raised its goal for net new restaurant openings to 68-70, up from 64-68 previously, reinforcing its confidence in continued geographic expansion. The company kept its outlook on restaurant-level profit margins and adjusted EBITDA unchanged, signaling stability in its underlying profitability targets even as sales growth slows.

With a strong balance sheet, including $290 million in cash and $95.6 million in investments as of July 13, 2025, Cava remains financially positioned to fund its ongoing expansion and innovation initiatives. Investors in the coming quarters will likely focus on whether same restaurant traffic can rebound, how Cava manages supply chain and cost pressures, and the effectiveness of ongoing digital and culinary innovation in driving customer engagement. Management did not declare or adjust any dividend this quarter.

CAVA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

