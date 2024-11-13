Cava Group price target raised to $160 from $148 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Cava Group (CAVA) to $160 from $148 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered another quarter of very strong operating momentum that is prompting a further upward revision to 2024-2025E revenue/EBITDA estimates.
